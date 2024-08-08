Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 24847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$212.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.82.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
