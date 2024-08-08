Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 24847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$212.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $312,850. 45.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.