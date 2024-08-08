Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Trading 9.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $173.37 and last traded at $171.50. 132,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 139,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.50.

The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $62,186,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Novanta by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.31.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.