Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 12,496,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

