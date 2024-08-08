NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 3.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.95. 3,097,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,051,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $877,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

