Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 2,884,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.