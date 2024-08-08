Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 2,884,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nutrien by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

