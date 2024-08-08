Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 3.9 %

NUVB opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $79,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

