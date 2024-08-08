Nuvei Co. (NVEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Nuvei has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nuvei to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Nuvei stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 123,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,396. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

