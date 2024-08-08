Nuvei Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.74 million.

About Nuvei

