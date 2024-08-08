nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $927.8-944.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.30 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.290 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

