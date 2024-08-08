Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $422.56 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $422.56 million and $13.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.08 or 0.04338924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

