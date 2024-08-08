Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Major Shareholder Sells $35,784,000.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

