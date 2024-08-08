Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), Zacks reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 933,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,322. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $712.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.