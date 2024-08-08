Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OLMA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 292,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,016. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.