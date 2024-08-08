Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for $7.88 or 0.00012951 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $94.68 million and $14.03 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,780,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.40671044 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $15,821,325.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

