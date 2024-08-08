OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $75,741.22 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.09942572 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,639.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

