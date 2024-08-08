On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ON by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

