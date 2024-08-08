ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 2,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,581. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,679 shares of company stock valued at $348,674. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,058 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

