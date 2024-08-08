ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 million-$36.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 205,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,582. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTF

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,679 shares of company stock worth $348,674. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.