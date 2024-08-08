OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.6 %

OCX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

