ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

STKS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 102,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at $926,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

