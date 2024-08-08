OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

OPKO Health Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of OPK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 5,558,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,851. The company has a market cap of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

