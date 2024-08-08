OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 10.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 956,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,561,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,039 shares of company stock worth $15,239,114. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

