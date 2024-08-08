Oppenheimer Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $6.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.