Oppenheimer Cuts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 243,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,292. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

