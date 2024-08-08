Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 106,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,894. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.