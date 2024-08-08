OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.75

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 25359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

