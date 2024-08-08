OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.75

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 25359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.