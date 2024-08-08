Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $80,611.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,524,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,951,000 after buying an additional 360,008 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 777.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

