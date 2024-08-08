Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

