Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.37. 97,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,127. Palomar has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

