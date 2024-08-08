Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.68

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.68 and last traded at C$16.73, with a volume of 207844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.72.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.93.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

