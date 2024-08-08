Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,478 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,269. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.