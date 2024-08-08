Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 736 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.44. 247,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.