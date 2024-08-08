Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.11.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,130. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.