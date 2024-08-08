Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,642. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

