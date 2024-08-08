Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

