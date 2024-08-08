Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after purchasing an additional 846,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,876,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,207,000 after buying an additional 529,904 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 326,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,887. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

