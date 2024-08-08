Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,889 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

