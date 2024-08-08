Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $9.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

