Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $291.00. 65,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,866. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

