Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPMO traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.68. 88,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

