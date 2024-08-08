Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

