Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

