Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,419. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

