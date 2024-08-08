Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

