Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 466 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,640. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.89 and a 200 day moving average of $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

