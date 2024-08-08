Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 959,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

