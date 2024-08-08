Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,466. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

