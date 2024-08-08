Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.92. 611,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,110. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

