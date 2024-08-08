Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 486 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 222,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,966. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

