Park National (NYSE:PRK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRK stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. Park National has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $190.84.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 74.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

